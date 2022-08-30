 
Lizzo fans come out in support after comedian Aries Spears body shamed the singer

Fans come out in support of Lizzo after comedian Aries Spears body-shamed the singer.

Spears, 47, was interviewed on the Art of Dialogue, which is a YouTube channel that bills itself as Elevating Hip-Hop culture. Past, present, and future.

However when the host commented, 'You know somebody that actually make good music, man, Lizzo.... Aries answered, 'I can't get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji.'

He said some other unsavory comments, including comparing her to mashed potatoes, while admitting he was not in shape himself.

The Good as Hell artist, 34, has had to deal with body shaming throughout her career.

Megan Thee Stallion Instagram Story
In a 2021 interview supporting the release of her Rumors single on the Zane Lowe Show, the multitalented artist revealed, 'I feel like [being] fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point. This is the biggest insecurity. It's like, 'How dare a pop star be fat?' I had to own that.'

Photo credits: DailyMail
Megan Thee Stallion quickly came to her friend's defense sharing several supportive posts in her Instagram stories.

Other remarks on the incendiary comments were fast and furious. Many fans shared their admiration for the Grrrls singer's ability to sing and dance, in high heels no less. 


