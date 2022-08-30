Ahsan Iqbal warns of food security challenge due to floods

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. —APP

40-50 per cent cotton crop have also been damaged, says Ahsan Iqbal.

He says 0.9 million livestock have been washed away in floods.

Recent floods brought more devastation than 2010, says federal minister.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday warned that country might face food security challenges due to flood and torrential rains, Geo News reported.



While speaking at an event in Islamabad, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that due to the recent floods and torrential rains in the country crops of rice, banana, onion and other agricultural produces were affected badly.

“In addition, 40-50 per cent cotton crop has also been damaged across the country due to floods,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that recent floods in Pakistan brought more devastation than that caused by the flood in 2010, saying, “0.9 million livestock and one million houses have been washed away in floods.”



Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll rises to 1,061

The recent floods and torrential rains brought devastation across the country due to which tens of millions of people are compelled to live under open skies and in tents with thousands still helplessly waiting for relief.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority released on Monday, the death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061.

The NDMA said more than two million acres of cultivated crops have been wiped out, 3,457 kilometres (about 2,200 miles) of roads destroyed, and 157 bridges washed away.