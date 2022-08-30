Prince Charles expresses grief over devastation caused by floods in Pakistan

Britain's Prince Charles during his visit to King's College in Cambridge, Britain March 31, 2022. —REUTERS

My wife and I are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan, says Prince Charles.

Your country is very special to us, with deep and enduring bonds to the United Kingdom, Prince Charles says in message to President Alvi.

Our prayers are with all our friends in Pakistan, says Prince Charles

After Queen Elizabeth, his son Prince Charles Monday extended his heartfelt condolences over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, Geo News reported.



In a message to the President of Pakistan, Prince Charles said, “My wife and I are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan. Our hearts go out to all the victims and their loved ones and to the millions of people who have lost property and their livelihoods.”

“Your country is very special to us, with deep and enduring bonds to the United Kingdom,” he added.

Prince Charles also paid tribute to the Government of Pakistan, the military and emergency services, the countless volunteers and aid agencies who are working in rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas.

“Times like these remind us of the fragility of our planet and the urgent need for humanity to live in harmony with Nature. Our prayers are with all our friends in Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth also sent a message to the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events.”



Tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country´s main river threatening to burst its banks.

Officials say 1,136 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off after flood-swollen rivers washed away roads and bridges.

A huge relief operation is underway and international aid began trickling in as Pakistan struggled to deal with monsoon flooding that has affected more than 33 million people.