Tuesday Aug 30 2022
BTS Jimin-inspired art to display at Louvre Museum

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

BTS Jimin-inspired art by Korean artist Lee. K is all set to be featured in the world-famous Louvre Museum
Korean artist Lee. K's illustrations featuring BTS Jimin are expected to be displayed in the world-famous Louvre Museum's exhibit.

Renowned artist Lee. K had previously referred to Jimin to display his artistic skills. Hence, many of his pieces consist of Jimin’s face.

This time, Lee’s Jimin-inspired work will be officially displayed at the exhibition called ‘The 2022 Focus Art Fair Paris’.

According to Koreaboo, the exhibition will be held from 1st to 4th September at the Carrousel du Louvre, The Louvre Art Museum.

Louvre Art Museum is the most visited historical landmark of Paris, which features arts from some of the best artists of the world like the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci.

ARMYs are very excited about their favourite idol portraits being displayed on such a huge platform.


