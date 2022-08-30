 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle is finally opening up about her and husband Prince Harry’s acrimonious split from the Royal Family in 2020.

In her latest bombshell interview with The Cut, Meghan dished out details about how Prince Harry felt about leaving his family behind and moving to the US with Meghan, where the couple now resides in Montecito.

When asked by interviewer Allison P. Davis if Prince Harry ever ‘feels isolated’ now that he’s miles away from his family, Meghan shared: “Well, look, we’re both building community… I didn’t have friends up here.”

Later in the interview, she also likened herself and Prince Harry to ‘salt and pepper’ which, according to Meghan, always go together.

She said: “We’re like salt and pepper. We always move together.”

