Former NU'EST member Baekho to drop first-ever solo album next month

Former NU’EST member Baekho is all set to make comeback with his first solo album this October.

On August 30, Soompi reported that Baekho is putting a lot of effort into his solo album and has finished shooting the record jacket of the album.

After disbanding in March, Baekho will be the first to debut a solo album since then the member has started their own solo projects.

Pledis Entertainment also confirmed that Baekho come back and said, “It is true that Baekho is releasing a solo album. He is preparing to release it in October.”

Meanwhile, fans are excited yet anticipating about his debut album, which will be released sometime in October.