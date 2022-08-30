 
Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle was slammed by a royal expert after the Duchess recently accused the British media of calling her then-newborn son Archie ‘the N-Word’ in her recent bombshell interview.

The Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of The Cut magazine and weighed in on her return to Instagram in an exclusive interview, published on Monday.

The 41-year-old explained why she resisted the royal protocol that required her to share family photos with the UK tabloids.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?' she said.

The Australian host Kyle Sandilands on her show Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday said that is her ‘imbecile’ of Meghan to launch allegations of racism on the British press.

“She needs to get over it. She's an imbecile!” the expert said.

“If you're joining the Royal Family, yes, they have these rules in place, and they have done for many, many years. You can't come in and just go, "I don't agree with your rules so I'm not going to do it,”’ she said.

The hosts of the show admitted that they were sick of Meghan's 'woe is me' stories.

