 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga brings vibrant vibes to Tokyo during her Chromatica Ball world tour

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Lady Gaga brings vibrant vibes to Tokyo during her Chromatica Ball world tour
Lady Gaga brings vibrant vibes to Tokyo during her Chromatica Ball world tour 

Pop music sensation Lady Gaga never fails to impress her millions of fans with her outstanding sartorial statements.

The Shallow singer, 36, who is currently touring the world with her Chromatica Ball tour, dropped jaws with her latest glam look as she touched down in Tokyo, Japan.

Taking to her Instagram handle today, Gaga posted a fun clip ahead of her performance in the Japanese capital. She rocked the glam look featuring a bright floral co-ord, designed by Japan's Yohji Yamamoto.


The outfit featured an oversized shirt and voluminous trousers adorned with both flowers and abstract text. She completed her look with a large silver chain necklace and high black platforms.

She highlighted her natural glam with heavy make-up, including bright red lip and purple eye shadow - complete with lashings of mascara.

The Poker Face crooner tied her blonde tresses back into a bun. She captioned the designer 'Haus of Yamamoto' as well as wrote, ' TAKE A BITE TAKE A BITE #tokyo' - with a sushi emoticon.

Recently, Gaga has been confirmed to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

More From Entertainment:

Notting Hill Carnival marred by murder of young rapper

Notting Hill Carnival marred by murder of young rapper
Meghan Markle ripped as she compares herself to Nelson Mandela: ‘Tosser!’

Meghan Markle ripped as she compares herself to Nelson Mandela: ‘Tosser!’
Gerard Pique has reportedly been unfaithful to Shakira since 2016: ‘I warned her’

Gerard Pique has reportedly been unfaithful to Shakira since 2016: ‘I warned her’
Sylvester Stallone denies Jennifer Flavin's 'Intentional Dissipation' accusations

Sylvester Stallone denies Jennifer Flavin's 'Intentional Dissipation' accusations
Meghan Markle’s interview quashes ‘hopes of fixing royal relationships’

Meghan Markle’s interview quashes ‘hopes of fixing royal relationships’
'Parasite' famed Song Kang Ho to star in his first-ever TV Series

'Parasite' famed Song Kang Ho to star in his first-ever TV Series
Khloe Kardashian opens up about ex Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian opens up about ex Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?
Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship

Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship
Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room

Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room
Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit

Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit
Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Latest

view all