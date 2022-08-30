 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s interview quashes ‘hopes of fixing royal relationships’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Meghan Markle’s interview quashes ‘hopes of fixing royal relationships’
Meghan Markle’s interview quashes ‘hopes of fixing royal relationships’

Meghan Markle stirred up a massive buzz with her shocking claims in the recent bombshell interview with The Cut magazine, taking aim at the royal family,

According to an expert, the Sussex’s recent statements ‘destroyed all hopes’ of fixing tensions among the royal family members.

Daily Mail royal editor Russell Myers called the “breath-taking comparisons with the struggle of freedom fighter Nelson Mandela and stomach-churning anecdotes about palm trees".

“This latest Meghan Markle tirade is certain to be the killer blow to any relationship the family may care to have with the Duke and Duchess of La La Land,” the expert said.

He further noted that the Suits alum’s interview was “filled with more fantasy that The Lord of the Rings” and is “another preposterous version of her ‘truth’".

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique has reportedly been unfaithful to Shakira since 2016: ‘I warned her’

Gerard Pique has reportedly been unfaithful to Shakira since 2016: ‘I warned her’
'Parasite' famed Song Kang Ho to star in his first-ever TV Series

'Parasite' famed Song Kang Ho to star in his first-ever TV Series
Lady Gaga brings vibrant vibes to Tokyo during her Chromatica Ball world tour

Lady Gaga brings vibrant vibes to Tokyo during her Chromatica Ball world tour

Khloe Kardashian opens up about ex Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian opens up about ex Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism on Prince Harry?
Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship

Prince Charles ‘saddened’ by Meghan Markle’s claims of ‘lost’ relationship
Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room

Witness backs Meghan Markle’s story of fire in Archie’s room
Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit

Manchester residents ‘not welcoming’ toward Meghan and Harry's upcoming visit
Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Demi Lovato wishes she’d have ‘waited’ before making documentaries on her life

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle advised to ‘get over it’ after ‘N-word’ allegations on press

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks
Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out

Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out

Latest

view all