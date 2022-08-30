 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry branded 'eco-hypocrite in chief' over use of 'gas guzzling big car'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Prince Harry’s accused of exploiting the environment amid his participation in a charity polo event.

The Duke of Sussex is being slammed over his arrangement of a separate transport for his polo kit from California to Colorado this week.

Weighing on the royal’s alleged hypocrisy despite his stance on climate change, GB News Dan Wootton took a dig at Harry.

"We are being preached to by someone like that eco-hypocrite in chief Prince Harry who takes an electric car to take him to a private jet, which makes absolutely no sense.

"Then in a gas guzzling big car, his polo kit, and folk like him have the cheek to tell us to stop travelling.

"Well I'm not going to listen to folk like him anymore,” he added.

Last month, during his speech at UN General Assembly, Harry said that climate change “is wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all”.

