 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle alerts royal family about Prince Harry's upcoming book?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Meghan Markle alerts royal family about Prince Harrys upcoming book?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to America for new life, do not seem to stop making headlines with their surprising moves and shocking revelations.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently sat down with The Cut's journalist Allison P. Davies for the most revealing interview since her infamous tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey, has shared some details about Prince Harry's relationship with his father. She also claimed that people see her as the 'real-life princess'

Meghan's shocking revelations, in her latest interview and two episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, suggest as she's alerting the royal family that the Duke of Sussex's memoir, which is set to hit shelves later this year, could make some shocking revelations. 

The Cut's journalist Allison P. Davies, who interviewed Meghan, says the Duchess is "still very aware" of her royal status despite her high-profile exit from the Royal Family. She also announced to return to Instagram where she might give more popularity to her narrative.

However, the Duchess has come under fire for the comments in the latest interview, with GB News' Colin Brazier suggesting that royal status is not "awarded", it is "earned". 

In a tweet, Mr Brazier said: "Princess Anne is a 'real life princess'. In that she turns out to hundreds of mundane, low-profile events every year. Royal status is not awarded - it is earned. Meghan's idea of being a 'real life princess' is a corruption of this vision; with no place for duty."

More From Entertainment:

Ashton Kutcher gives fans much needed update regarding his weight loss journey

Ashton Kutcher gives fans much needed update regarding his weight loss journey
Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski secretly dating?

Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski secretly dating?
TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio rejects rumours of break up with Noah Beck

TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio rejects rumours of break up with Noah Beck
Gerard Pique reportedly cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique reportedly cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti
Britney Spears bombshell audio only ‘fraction’ of what she’ll write in her memoir

Britney Spears bombshell audio only ‘fraction’ of what she’ll write in her memoir

JLo, Ben Affleck worked ‘very hard’ to ‘blend’ their families together: Insider

JLo, Ben Affleck worked ‘very hard’ to ‘blend’ their families together: Insider
Prince Harry branded 'eco-hypocrite in chief' over use of 'gas guzzling big car'

Prince Harry branded 'eco-hypocrite in chief' over use of 'gas guzzling big car'
Priyanka Chopra dishes on her 10-year amazing journey in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra dishes on her 10-year amazing journey in Hollywood
Daniel Craig supports Ukraine, says it is ‘unbelievable’ to see use of cluster bombs

Daniel Craig supports Ukraine, says it is ‘unbelievable’ to see use of cluster bombs
In pictures: Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers’ concert

In pictures: Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers’ concert

Meghan Markle sends message to Royal family: 'better watch their backs'

Meghan Markle sends message to Royal family: 'better watch their backs'
Meghan Markle shares shocking details with Mariah Carey in second episode of podcast Archetypes

Meghan Markle shares shocking details with Mariah Carey in second episode of podcast Archetypes

Latest

view all