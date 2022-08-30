Meghan Markle alerts royal family about Prince Harry's upcoming book?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to America for new life, do not seem to stop making headlines with their surprising moves and shocking revelations.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently sat down with The Cut's journalist Allison P. Davies for the most revealing interview since her infamous tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey, has shared some details about Prince Harry's relationship with his father. She also claimed that people see her as the 'real-life princess'

Meghan's shocking revelations, in her latest interview and two episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, suggest as she's alerting the royal family that the Duke of Sussex's memoir, which is set to hit shelves later this year, could make some shocking revelations.

The Cut's journalist Allison P. Davies, who interviewed Meghan, says the Duchess is "still very aware" of her royal status despite her high-profile exit from the Royal Family. She also announced to return to Instagram where she might give more popularity to her narrative.



However, the Duchess has come under fire for the comments in the latest interview, with GB News' Colin Brazier suggesting that royal status is not "awarded", it is "earned".

In a tweet, Mr Brazier said: "Princess Anne is a 'real life princess'. In that she turns out to hundreds of mundane, low-profile events every year. Royal status is not awarded - it is earned. Meghan's idea of being a 'real life princess' is a corruption of this vision; with no place for duty."