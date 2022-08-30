James Norton on having therapy after 'grim' school bullying 20 years earlier

James Norton revealed that he was bullied during school days and he's having therapy 20 years later.



The actor, 37, admitted 'it's only now' that he's 'recognising the effect' of his troubled past and 'what it's done to him'

'I had quite a grim time,' he told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential. 'It's only now, in my later life as an adult, that I'm recognising that effect and what it has done to me.'

He explains: 'With the help of a therapist untying some of that stuff which really wasn't pleasant, in a weird, perverse way I'm kind of grateful for it.

'It's definitely formed a part of me and allowed me maybe to access characters and people that I'm playing in a certain way and certain empathy.'