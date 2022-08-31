Johnny Depp fails to ‘surprise’ Amber Heard

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday as the actor is trying to rebuild his career following defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.



The Pirates of the Caribeean actor appeared as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd at the award ceremony.

Johnny Depp’s face was digitally imposed inside the helmet of an spaceman, the inspiration for the VMAs Moon Person statue, and he delivered brief jokes throughout the live ceremony.

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez was the first to react to Depp’s appearance, and she blasted MTV to support her sibling.

Although, Amber Heard has not yet publicly reacted to Johnny Depp’s move, but the HollywoodLife, citing the source reported the Aquaman actress was not ‘surprised’ at the cameo appearance of Depp.

The insider told the publication Amber Heard was not particularly ‘shocked’ by Depp’s appearance when rumours started circulating he would appear on the iconic awards show.