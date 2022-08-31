 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp fails to ‘surprise’ Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Johnny Depp fails to ‘surprise’ Amber Heard
Johnny Depp fails to ‘surprise’ Amber Heard

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday as the actor is trying to rebuild his career following defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribeean actor appeared as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd at the award ceremony.

Johnny Depp’s face was digitally imposed inside the helmet of an spaceman, the inspiration for the VMAs Moon Person statue, and he delivered brief jokes throughout the live ceremony.

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez was the first to react to Depp’s appearance, and she blasted MTV to support her sibling.

Although, Amber Heard has not yet publicly reacted to Johnny Depp’s move, but the HollywoodLife, citing the source reported the Aquaman actress was not ‘surprised’ at the cameo appearance of Depp.

The insider told the publication Amber Heard was not particularly ‘shocked’ by Depp’s appearance when rumours started circulating he would appear on the iconic awards show.

More From Entertainment:

'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver says she has no plans to retire from acting

'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver says she has no plans to retire from acting
TREASURE’s music video 'JIKJIN' crosses 100 million views

TREASURE’s music video 'JIKJIN' crosses 100 million views

Sydney Sweeney’s birthday post draws ire of DJ Bella Freda: Heres’ why

Sydney Sweeney’s birthday post draws ire of DJ Bella Freda: Heres’ why
Chris Rock dubbed ‘horrible comedian’ for joking about Nicole Simpson’s brutal murder

Chris Rock dubbed ‘horrible comedian’ for joking about Nicole Simpson’s brutal murder
Princess Diana remembered on her 25th death anniversary

Princess Diana remembered on her 25th death anniversary
Lindsay Lohan takes a trip down memory lane, recreates 'Parent Trap' days

Lindsay Lohan takes a trip down memory lane, recreates 'Parent Trap' days
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘publicizing’ Prince Harry’s ‘deeply intimate’

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘publicizing’ Prince Harry’s ‘deeply intimate’
Meghan Markle accused of ‘pathological’ claims about Archie

Meghan Markle accused of ‘pathological’ claims about Archie
Cosmic Girls members Exy, Seola suffer car crash injuries: report

Cosmic Girls members Exy, Seola suffer car crash injuries: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘severely damaging’ Prince Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘severely damaging’ Prince Charles
Jennifer Lawrence comments on BFF Amy Schumer’s liposuction revelation

Jennifer Lawrence comments on BFF Amy Schumer’s liposuction revelation
Prince William warned against letting Meghan Markle ‘run lose’

Prince William warned against letting Meghan Markle ‘run lose’

Latest

view all