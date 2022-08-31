Piers Morgan remembers world’s ‘biggest star’ Princess Diana

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan remembered world’s ‘biggest star’ Princess Diana on her 25th death anniversary.



Taking to Twitter, Morgan also paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana.

Sharing a throwback photo of Prince William and Harry’s mother from The Mirror’s September 1, 1997 cover, Piers Morgan said, “25yrs ago today, the world’s biggest star died in a car crash.”

“She was so famous I didn’t even need to put her name on the Daily Mirror front page about the tragedy. Everyone knew Princess Diana & this Demarchelier photo epitomised her radiant beauty & superstar quality. RIP,” he concluded.

Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, when the limousine carrying her crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris as it sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.