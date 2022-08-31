Netflix crime-thriller 'Ludik' streaming now: Trailer, cast list, other details

Netflix is now streaming Ludik, a crime and thriller series. The official trailer of the show is dropped on August 30, 2022.

The crime show is created by Paul Buys, directed by Ian Gabriel & Harold Holscher and produced by Anele Mdoda, Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit.







Cast List:

Arnold Vosloo

Lea Vivier

Sean Cameron Michael

Inge Beckmann

Rob van Vuuren

Diaan Lawrenson

Jandre le Roux

Zane Meas

Almar Müller





The series includes 6 episodes and the first episode was aired on August 26th.

It revolves around the story of an enterprising furniture tycoon Daan Ludik, played by Arnold Vosloo, who uses his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border in order to save a kidnapped family member.

Dragging his business empire out of a scandalous mess, the main protagonist 'goes through a lot' after 'setting his life on fire' and going against the underworld.

While his family life is in turmoil, Daan’s resourcefulness and priorities are constantly challenged.





Check out the Trailer:







