Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio spotted first time since Camila Morrone split in New York City

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio appeared normal while out with friends in New York City after his breakup with Camila Morrone made headlines.

The Wolf Of Wall Street star was photographed with a group of his buddies as they stopped by restaurant Il Buco as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

DiCaprio, 47, donned a white t-shirt which he paired with green cargo shorts along with a light gray ball cap that featured a NBA logo embroidered on the front.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The actor wore black sneakers with white ankle socks and had his face covered with mask with only his eyes visible while also flashing a glimpse of beard at the bottom.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The star recently parted ways with the Death Wish actor as a source spilled to The Sun, “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer.”

“There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” the insider added.

The former lovebirds were first romantically linked together in 2018 when they were spotted in Aspen, Colorado.

They made their relationship official at the Academy Awards in 2020. 

Meghan Markle seemingly brands herself ‘self-important’ amid growing backlash’

CONFIRMED: Queen won’t travel to Buckingham Palace to receive new PM

Megan Fox wants a break from Machine Gun Kelly and his drama?

Meghan Markle’s ‘Disney fantasy’ exposed: ‘Not as great as thought’

Kim Kardashian called out for yet another bizarre Photoshop fail

IU, Park Bo Gum to team up for new K-drama after 6 years

Amber Heard hijacks Whitney Instagram to call Johnny Depp 'disgusting': Expert

Red Velvet’s 'Zimzalabim' hits 100 million views on YouTube

Alec Baldwin reportedly lands first acting job on Broadway after fatal Rust shooting

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs: 'Best K-Pop!'

