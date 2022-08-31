Leonardo DiCaprio spotted first time since Camila Morrone split in New York City

Leonardo DiCaprio appeared normal while out with friends in New York City after his breakup with Camila Morrone made headlines.

The Wolf Of Wall Street star was photographed with a group of his buddies as they stopped by restaurant Il Buco as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

DiCaprio, 47, donned a white t-shirt which he paired with green cargo shorts along with a light gray ball cap that featured a NBA logo embroidered on the front.

The actor wore black sneakers with white ankle socks and had his face covered with mask with only his eyes visible while also flashing a glimpse of beard at the bottom.

The star recently parted ways with the Death Wish actor as a source spilled to The Sun, “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer.”

“There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” the insider added.

The former lovebirds were first romantically linked together in 2018 when they were spotted in Aspen, Colorado.

They made their relationship official at the Academy Awards in 2020.