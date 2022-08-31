 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver says she has no plans to retire from acting

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Alien star Sigourney Weaver says she has no plans to retire from acting

'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver says she has no plans to retire from acting

Sigourney Weaver has no plans to retire from acting.

 The beloved actress popularly known for her classics such as Alien and Ghostbusters is busier than ever as she has three more movies slated for release this year alone.

Ina recent interview with fellow actress Elizabeth Banks for Interview Magazine, where she revealed why she wants to keep working.

Weaver revealed she has five new projects coming out in the next few years, which prompted Banks to say, 'I don't think you're retiring anytime soon.'

Weaver responded, 'I would hope not because I probably enjoy it more now than ever. I’m fine that I might be the oldest person on the set.'

She added there is a period where she goes, 'Oh my god, it’s happening again,' bu that quickly subsides.

'But then, I get the joy and the explosion of letting this person out to live. And it’s the most exhilarating thing in the world,' she said.

When asked about what she considers when taking on a film, Weaver said, 'I primarily think of women when I choose scripts. Is it about something greater than the characters themselves? And is it something that I consider important?'

More From Entertainment:

TREASURE’s music video 'JIKJIN' crosses 100 million views

TREASURE’s music video 'JIKJIN' crosses 100 million views

Sydney Sweeney’s birthday post draws ire of DJ Bella Freda: Heres’ why

Sydney Sweeney’s birthday post draws ire of DJ Bella Freda: Heres’ why
Chris Rock dubbed ‘horrible comedian’ for joking about Nicole Simpson’s brutal murder

Chris Rock dubbed ‘horrible comedian’ for joking about Nicole Simpson’s brutal murder
Princess Diana remembered on her 25th death anniversary

Princess Diana remembered on her 25th death anniversary
Lindsay Lohan takes a trip down memory lane, recreates 'Parent Trap' days

Lindsay Lohan takes a trip down memory lane, recreates 'Parent Trap' days
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘publicizing’ Prince Harry’s ‘deeply intimate’

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘publicizing’ Prince Harry’s ‘deeply intimate’
Cosmic Girls members Exy, Seola suffer car crash injuries: report

Cosmic Girls members Exy, Seola suffer car crash injuries: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘severely damaging’ Prince Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘severely damaging’ Prince Charles
Jennifer Lawrence comments on BFF Amy Schumer’s liposuction revelation

Jennifer Lawrence comments on BFF Amy Schumer’s liposuction revelation
Prince William warned against letting Meghan Markle ‘run lose’

Prince William warned against letting Meghan Markle ‘run lose’
Netflix releases official trailer of 'Jodi' with release date, cast, and more

Netflix releases official trailer of 'Jodi' with release date, cast, and more
Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears as her track becomes ‘longest running song at # 1’

Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears as her track becomes ‘longest running song at # 1’

Latest

view all