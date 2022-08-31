Tensions engulf Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck after marriage due to hectic schedules

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly been tackling issues regarding their tough schedules causing them to stay apart after tying the knot.



Following their dreamy three-day wedding ceremony in Georgia, sources claims that there’s “trouble brewing” between the loved-up couple.

An insider spilled to Closer Magazine that the change that has come in both JLo and Affleck’s lives since they got married has taken a toll on their relationship.

"Jen and Ben have moved at 100 miles an hour since getting back together and they got swept away by the excitement of it all," the source told the outlet.

"In the lead-up to the wedding, lots of very real issues started to emerge, including the children feeling unsettled, their hectic schedules over the next year, forcing them to spend huge chunks of time apart - which has had Jen in tears at times as she'll miss him so much - and the general struggles faced by parents merging two families and all the stress that comes with that.

"There's been some tension between them," the insider added.

Lopez and Affleck exchanged vows in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony and later threw a grand celebration at the Argo actor’s estate in Georgia.

JLo is a mother to twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck has three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jenner Garner.

Since the wedding, the newlyweds have been working “hard” to “blend their families together,” a source previously told OK! Magazine.