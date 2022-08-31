Oprah Winfrey celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style

American TV host Oprah Winfrey is honouring the birthday of a friend.



The seasoned TV host,68, host celebrated her pal Ava DuVernay’s 50th birthday by surprising her with a bouquet of fresh-picked flowers along with whisking her away for a three-day celebration in Maui.

The two pals have been friends for around 10 years, and have worked on an assortment of projects together throughout the decade, such as Disney's A Wrinkle In Time.

Turning to Instagram, Oprah uploaded a video that showed her holding a vase full of sunflowers along with a card in her hand.



In the clip, the television producer stated that she had, 'fresh-picked sunflowers from my garden just this morning.'

Following the first part of the birthday surprise, Oprah whisked Ava away to a three-day extravaganza in Maui to properly ring in turning 50.

In a separate post on the Oprah Daily Instagram page, a video showed a quick glimpse of Ava and her friend having a blast at the start of the fun-packed festivities in Maui.