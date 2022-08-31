 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira and Rafael Nadal are dating?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Shakira and Rafael Nadal are dating?

Spanish paparazzi, who revealed the photos of Pique with Clara Chia, has reportedly claimed that Shakira had a secret affair with the tennis star Rafael Nadal.

The Colombian singer is making headlines for an alleged secret relationship with the Spanish professional tennis player.

According to new repot, Jordi Martin - the Spanish paparazzi who revealed the photos of Pique with Clara Chia - claimed that Shakira had a secret affair with Rafael Nadal, before meeting Pique.

"I can say that Shakira made a video clip with Alejandro Sanz, but she did not get involved with him," Martin explained to America Noticias.

"She got involved with someone equally or more famous." The host asked him to reveal the name, and whilst the guest wouldn't release the name, a rather helpful clue was provided.

"He is a world-renowned person and a top sportsman. He's not a footballer, he's a tennis player," he added. Without actually saying the tennis player's name, he identified him by mentioning that he was the star of the video 'Gitana', a hit that Shakira released in 2010, the year the alleged relationship would have taken place.

He went on saying: "I say that there was something in a video clip with a top athlete in Spain, among the three best athletes in the history of the country. That's where I leave it, I can't name names."

