Thursday Sep 01 2022
Meghan Markle slammed for making 'untrue' claims

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Meghan Markle slammed for making untrue claims

Meghan Markle, in her recent interview, claimed that she would never have been able to do school pickup and drop-off in the UK with her son Archie without a "press pen of 40 people snapping pictures". 

"Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn't make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child," Meghan told The Cut during the chat.

 Robert Jobson, a royal expert, has since claimed Meghan could do with an "intervention" after explaining how what she said is untrue.

Jobson, while speaking to the Australian morning show Sunrise, said: "I think that some of this stuff is just so nonsensical, so untrue that there should be some sort of intervention.

"Nobody in these interviews is picking her up on these claims and saying, 'where are you getting them from?'

"There's one claim about her children that if she had taken the kids to school in the UK, there would be 40 press outside every day pursuing them.

"In America, they believe in this stuff but in truth, there are rules here set by the press that they're not allowed to do that. You're not allowed to have people outside the school and they would be moved along so, that isn't true. There will be a set one for the first day of school and that will be it."

"There's a lot of stuff coming out that I think people in the states are believing. It's just nonsense," the royal expert added.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan also appeared to suggest her children had been referred to by the "N-word" by the media.

