 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid says she is finding real ways to help Pakistan amid floods

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Bella Hadid says she is finding real ways to help Pakistan amid floods

Supermodel Bella Hadid asked millions of her fans and followers to inform her about how she can help Pakistanis affected by floods.

Sharing a video from Pakistan, she wrote , "Finding real ways to help Pakistan." 

Bella Hadid says she is finding real ways to help Pakistan amid floods

Floods triggered by incessant rains have killed more than 1000 people including 300 hundred children.

The catastrophic flooding has rendered millions of people homeless during the last few days.

Pakistani government has pleaded the international community to help in flood relief efforts.

The Islamic Republic produces less than 1 percent global carbon emissions.

Pakistan is one of the top 10 most affected countries affected by climate change.

More From Entertainment:

'Sympathetic' US media turns against Meghan Markle

'Sympathetic' US media turns against Meghan Markle

Why Bollywood films are not working?

Why Bollywood films are not working?

Meghan Markle's claim about her marriage dismissed by South African celebrities

Meghan Markle's claim about her marriage dismissed by South African celebrities

Kate Moss shares interesting story about a gift from Johnny Depp

Kate Moss shares interesting story about a gift from Johnny Depp

Amazon to unveil its $1bn bet with 'Lord of the Rings' prequel launch

Amazon to unveil its $1bn bet with 'Lord of the Rings' prequel launch
Queen to appoint Britain's new prime minister at Balmoral

Queen to appoint Britain's new prime minister at Balmoral
Queen Elizabeth mulls abdicating throne amid health worries?

Queen Elizabeth mulls abdicating throne amid health worries?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for producing 'rubbish'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for producing 'rubbish'
Meghan Markle slammed for making 'untrue' claims

Meghan Markle slammed for making 'untrue' claims
Shakira and Rafael Nadal are dating?

Shakira and Rafael Nadal are dating?
Michael Jackson’s estate scores a legal victory against Jeffre Phillips

Michael Jackson’s estate scores a legal victory against Jeffre Phillips
Oprah Winfrey celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style

Oprah Winfrey celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style

Latest

view all