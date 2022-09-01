 
Thursday Sep 01 2022
Kylie Jenner branded 'sad' for praying Stormi has big lips

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Kylie Jenner is receiving flak for praying about her daughter's beauty.

In a resurfaced interview, the 25-year-old is spotted admitting that she wanted her laughter to have big lips during her pregnancy.

She said in the clip, which was shared to TikTok: "I prayed and prayed that she would have, like, my big eyes and she has, like, the biggest eyes ever.

"And she has, like, my forehead – I actually have a three head, if you didn't know, Kylie fact. No, I really do."

The makeup mogul continued: "The one thing I was insecure about, she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn't get those from me. I think her dad."

Responding to the video, fans were quick to call out the star for standardising beauty.

"Sad on sooo many levels."

Another commented: "I just prayed for a healthy baby."

"Why would you be insecure about your own child's lips?" a third questions.

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott in 2018. This year, the couple has welcomed another baby, a boy.

