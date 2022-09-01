Princess Diana death case has 'much more to it, was 'not an accident': Lawyer

Princess Diana's death is an unresolved mystery and certainly not an accident, says barrister.



Michael Mansfield declares Diana's death is not a 'case closed' by any means, adding that investigation into it should start again.

He began: “The idea that it’s purely and simply a road accident is not right. So I want to dispel that. The truth does come to the surface in the end, but somebody’s got to be looking for it in order for that to happen.

“I do think that this is not a ‘case closed’ by any means.

“There’s much more to come out of this case in the long run, and it will surface somewhere.”

Talking further about the April 2008 inquiry verdict, Mr Mansfield said: “When you ask people what was the jury’s verdict, they either don’t know or they say it was an accident. But accident was not the verdict. That is what the police and others would like to be remembered.

“Through photographs one diligent officer traced every single member of the paparazzi there outside the Ritz, and who may have followed the Mercedes towards the tunnel and he was able to establish at the inquests that none of them were within reach.

“That is a very ­important point. The coroner accepted these submissions and the paparazzi were removed from this option. This was replaced with the words ‘following ­vehicles’. The jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing, not accident, based on two components… the grossly negligent driving of the driver of the Mercedes and that of the ‘following ­vehicles’.

“Questions still remain about whether this was a staged accident as the ­Princess herself had predicted. I’m anxious that it’s put straight. There were other vehicles inside the tunnel.