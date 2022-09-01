Meghan Markle ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela, says grandson

file footage





Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, the late South African anti-apartheid activist’s grandson in response to the Duchess of Sussex’s latest claims.

Talking to The Cut’s Allison P. Davis, Meghan shared that her wedding to Prince Harry triggered celebrations in South Africa similar to those seen after Mandela’s release from prison in 1990.

Recalling her meeting with a South African cast member at The Lion King’s London premiere in 2019, Meghan shared: “He looked at me, and he's just like light. He said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.'”

These claims have now been contested by Mandela’s grandson Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela, who told MailOnline: “It can never be compared to the celebration of someone's wedding.”

“Madiba's celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. So, it cannot be equated to the same.”

He went on to say: “Every day there are people who want to be Nelson Mandela, either comparing themselves with him or wanting to emulate him. But before people can regard themselves as Nelson Mandelas, they should be looking into the work that he did and be able to be champions and advocates of the work that he himself championed.”