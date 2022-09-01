 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela, says grandson

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

file footage


Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, the late South African anti-apartheid activist’s grandson in response to the Duchess of Sussex’s latest claims.

Talking to The Cut’s Allison P. Davis, Meghan shared that her wedding to Prince Harry triggered celebrations in South Africa similar to those seen after Mandela’s release from prison in 1990.

Recalling her meeting with a South African cast member at The Lion King’s London premiere in 2019, Meghan shared: “He looked at me, and he's just like light. He said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.'”

These claims have now been contested by Mandela’s grandson Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela, who told MailOnline: “It can never be compared to the celebration of someone's wedding.”

“Madiba's celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. So, it cannot be equated to the same.”

He went on to say: “Every day there are people who want to be Nelson Mandela, either comparing themselves with him or wanting to emulate him. But before people can regard themselves as Nelson Mandelas, they should be looking into the work that he did and be able to be champions and advocates of the work that he himself championed.” 

More From Entertainment:

Chris Rock should be held accountable for ‘horrible’ jokes: Nicole Simpson’s family

Chris Rock should be held accountable for ‘horrible’ jokes: Nicole Simpson’s family
‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting

‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting
Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'

Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'
Prince William felt ‘numb, dizzy’ after mother Diana’s tragic death

Prince William felt ‘numb, dizzy’ after mother Diana’s tragic death
‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’

‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’
Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana on 25th death anniversary with throwback pic

Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana on 25th death anniversary with throwback pic
Meghan Markle's latest claim 'triggers warning signs' for royal family

Meghan Markle's latest claim 'triggers warning signs' for royal family
Meghan Markle poised to unleash ‘explosive’ royal attack with personal memoir?

Meghan Markle poised to unleash ‘explosive’ royal attack with personal memoir?

Kanye West accuses GAP of copying designs and leaving him out of business meetings

Kanye West accuses GAP of copying designs and leaving him out of business meetings
Princess Diana death case has 'much more to it, was 'not an accident': Lawyer

Princess Diana death case has 'much more to it, was 'not an accident': Lawyer
Prince Harry 'still talks to Diana spirit', she leads him 'wherever he wants to go'

Prince Harry 'still talks to Diana spirit', she leads him 'wherever he wants to go'

Latest

view all