Thursday Sep 01 2022
‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William are being urged by royal experts to visit the US soon in an effort to stage an intervention after Meghan Markle seemed to go all in with attacks on the royal family in a new interview.

Meghan sat down with The Cut recently for a bombshell interview, in light of which royal commentator Dan Wootton urged Prince William and Prince Charles to stage an intervention.

In a scathing piece for Mail Online, Wootton wrote: “Meghan’s latest comments about the Royal Family and Britain should be the final straw for Prince Harry. Charles and William must now intervene.”

As per Wootton, Meghan and Prince Harry ‘wish to damage’ the monarchy, and “that’s why Prince Charles and William, ideally with peacemaker Kate in tow, should board a plane to California.”

He shared: “I know there’s a million reasons why such an idea would be dismissed as preposterous and impossible, especially given the chance of getting through to Harry seems close to nil – he’s co-pilot of this kamikaze mission, after all.”

Wootton further said that by doing so, William and Charles “would have tried everything, on behalf of the Queen, the institution she has worked her life to protect and the country she loves.” 

