 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘grotesque, sinister’ accusations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘grotesque, sinister’ accusations
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘grotesque, sinister’ accusations

Meghan Markle has come under fire for having allegedly made ‘grotesque and sinister’ comments against the people of Britain, over the N-word.

Journalist and Politian Martin Daubney issued this accusation against Meghan Markle, in his interview with GB News.

He started off by branding it all 'nonsensical' and added, “This nonsense that we’ve been unwelcoming and racist, I think, is grotesque and sinister.”

He also added that while, “She says it’s about truth bombs but I think it has completely exploded in her face. There’s an astonishing litany of allegations.”

Mr Daubney also went on to brand the admission as “A horrendous allegation of the most serious nature,” especially since “you can’t just drop those kinds of things and not back it up.”

For those unversed, this clap back is in reference to Meghan’s South Africa admission on Archewell and how a cast member ‘pulled her aside’ and claimed, “When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the street the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.”

More From Entertainment:

Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media

Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media
Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death

Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death
Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating
Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope

Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope
Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’
Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’

Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’
Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’

Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours

Latest

view all