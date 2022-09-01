Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Kevin Federline revealed he could not get involved in Britney Spears' conservatorship because of their sons but said that he "still feels" bad about the singer.

Following the backlash he received after his Daily Mail interview, K-Fed is back with yet another explosive televised interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

"I was mortified for her. I really was," the singer and the former backup dancer said in the teaser of his upcoming tell-all interview seemingly hinting at the Toxic hit-maker’s conservatorship.

"I still feel bad for her,” he added of the pop star, who finally got her freedom from the legal binding after 13-year struggle.

“The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them. I couldn’t get involved,” Federline spoke of his sons, Sean and Jayden, whom he shares with Spears, while dishing on the conservatorship.

“They actually haven’t seen her in months,” he said about the former couple’s boys insisting that it is their choice that don’t want to meet their mother.

Also touching on his whirlwind romance with Spears, Federline said it was "amazing until it wasn't."

This will be the second interview of Federline in recent months discussing his ex-wife, her conservatorship and her relationship with her sons.

Federline and Spears met in 2004 and got married the same year. However, things did not work out and they parted ways in 2007.

A year later, Spears was put in a 13-year-long conservatorship and fought a custody battle with Federline during which they both shared their sons 50/50.