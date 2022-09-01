Amazon Original movies list 2022: Must Watch

Amazon Original plans to offer its audience a variety of new movies in 2022, be it action thrillers or romantic comedies.

Here’s your ongoing preview for all of the Amazon Originals available to stream on Prime Video.

1) Deep Water

The psychological thriller Deep Waters is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel and is a story of a married couple.

The couple allows one another to have relationships until things get out of hand and the story hits a dangerous turn.





Watch trailer:





2) All the Old Knives

All the Old Knives is a mystery thriller featuring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton in the lead roles.

The plot revolves around the mission of two CIA agents who unite together to solve a case of a terrorist hijacking. In doing so, they must be cautious of their surroundings and decide who they can trust.





Watch trailer:





3) The Lost City

The Lost City is an action-adventure film, featuring Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, and Channing Tatum in the lead roles.

The story centers around the writer Loretta who, along with her model friend Alan, is kidnapped by a billionaire while she is on a promotional for her new book.

In order to get freedom, the pair must fulfill the task of finding the fabled treasure of the city before it gets lost forever.





Watch trailer:















