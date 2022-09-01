 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeff Bezos 'appreciates' 'Rings of Power' writers not listening to him

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Jeff Bezos thanked the showrunners of Rings of Power for ignoring his advice as the CEO of Amazon
Jeff Bezos thanked the showrunners of 'Rings of Power' for ignoring his advice as the CEO of Amazon

Jeff Bezos swooped on the global premiere of the Lord of Rings: Rings of Power to thank the writers of the show for ignoring his advice.

Attending the red carpet event, he world's second wealthiest person quipped, “Every showrunner’s dream – and I mean every showrunner – their dream is to get notes on scripts and early cuts from the founder and executive chairman."

"They loved that. I need to thank you both for listening whenever it helped but mostly I need to thank you for ignoring me at exactly the right times," Bezos added.

The Amazon head-honcho also disclosed that there had been questions over the selection of the showrunners due to their limited experience.

Defending his choice, Bezos stated, “One of the best decisions we made was to bet on this relatively unknown team. Some people even questioned our choice. But we saw something special."

"J.D., Patrick, thank you for taking this on and putting your whole self into it. Everybody here in this audience, you are all about to see that we made the right choice."

The Rings of Power is reputed as one of the most expensive shows ever made, at a whopping $1 billion.

The series will debut its first two episodes on Prime Video on September 2. 

