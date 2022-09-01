 
sports
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman confident of securing spot in Super Four

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Hard-hitting batter Fakhar Zaman. — Reuters/File
Hard-hitting batter Fakhar Zaman. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: Hard-hitting batter Fakhar Zaman is hopeful the Pakistan team will perform well in the upcoming game against Hong Kong as the morale is high in the camp.

“It was a tight game against India, the morale is high in the camp, and all our players are confident of doing better in the upcoming game,” Zaman said on the eve of their clash against Hong Kong.

It should be noted that the Babar Azam-lead Pakistan will take on Hong Kong tomorrow in the last group match of ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah — this will be the first match between the two teams in the shortest format.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the Green Shirts are confident of clinching a place in the Super Four stage of the tournament by defeating Hong Kong, who were beaten by table-toppers India on Wednesday in Dubai.

Pakistan lost a nail-biter against India on Sunday as well.

Zaman further said that T20 is a short format which provides an equal opportunity for both teams to showcase their strengths. “To aim for the Super Four we have to ensure we minimise our errors and put up a good show,” he added.

"Hong Kong has played good cricket in the qualifiers but we will try to stick to our plans. The weather is hot here in UAE but we are trying to keep ourselves hydrated. We'll be playing against some competitive teams in Super Four and for that, we need to be in perfect shape,” he said.

The match will be played at the historical Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

