Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she appears in revealing bodysuit

Supermodel Kendall Jenner set pulses racing as she put her long legs on display in a racy bodysuit during a photo shoot this week.

The 26-year-old looked smashing in a series of striking snaps as she posed for Jimmy Choo. The brunette beauty model slipped into a baby pink satin bodysuit that perfectly showcased her tiny waist and enviably long legs.

The reality star smouldered down the camera lens while modelling her hot pink boots and matching handbag.

In one of the pictures, Kendall appears wearing an oversized black blazer and hotpants. Another striking snap saw the fashionista a semi-sheer black bodysuit that she teamed with thigh high leather boots and a small silver bag.

Kylie Jenner's sister also worked her angles and highlighted her tiny waist in a fitted black catsuit, while a pair of gold stiletto boots injected a splash of colour. Kendall's Jimmy Choo campaign will appear globally from September 1.