Kanye West's Instagram post featuring Bella Hadid and beau leaves fans confused

Kanye West has returned to Instagram after deleting all of his posts.

The rapper had first deleted his posts after publicaly attacking Kim Kardashian's former beau Pete Davidson.

After remaining silent for months, Kanye shared a post only to delete it after he was accused of mocking homeless people

He is once again back to Instagram.

But one of his latest Instagram poss featuring supermodel Bella Hadid with her boyfriend Marc Kalman has left millions of his fans confused.

He shared the couple's photo with caption "Serena" in an obvious reference to the US tennis star.

His fans flooded his comments section asking why would he share Bella and her boyfriend's photo.

The picture was not related to Serena apart from a tennis player's picture imprinted on the front of t-shirt of Bella's beau.







