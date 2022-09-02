 
Netflix trailer for upcoming series 'The Imperfects' is out now, release date, cast, more

Netflix trailer for upcoming series 'The Imperfects' is out now, release date, cast, more

Netflix is all set to bring a series of thrilling experiences of three friends, who are turned into supernatural creatures accidentlly.

The streaming giant shared the official trailer for the upcoming series The Imperfects just recently and the drama is expected to be released on September 8, 2022.

The rage-of-coming (pun for age-of-coming) drama revolves around three main protagonists who turn into deadly monsters with supernatural abilities such as shape shifting and telekinesis after undergoing an experiment.

The now-monsters set out to hunt down the scientist who carried out the experiment, in order to force him to make them humans again.

On their journey to hunt the scientist, the trio deals with college applications, and is even chased by a government agency, as well as random monster mutations. 

The series is created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen.


Cast List:

  • Italia Ricci
  • Morgan Taylor Campbell
  • Rhianna Jagpal
  • Iñaki Godoy
  • Rhys Nicholson
  • Celina Martin
  • Kyra Zagorsky


The intense fantasy trailer shows how the three friends struggle with their supernatural powers and new identities.


Watch the Trailer:


