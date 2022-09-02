Is Meghan Markle the 'new Amber Heard'?

file footage

Meghan Markle is now being compared to Amber Heard, who gained notoriety online earlier this year after losing a defamation case against ex-Johnny Depp, by royal fans who think she is ‘manipulating’ Prince Harry to make a case against the royals.



The claim was first posted online on Twitter by a royal fan, who simply tweeted: “Meghan Markle is the new Amber Heard, but I do not have any compassion for Prince Harry as I did Johnny Depp.”

The tweet managed to elicit several different responses from netizens, with many agreeing with the original tweet, and others rejecting the claim.

One user commented: “True. This woman accusing his family of being racists when his dad walked her down the aisle in their wedding because her dysfunctional family couldn’t be there…”

Another added: “I feel sorry for Harry actually. He has made some very poor decisions but he has always been vulnerable mentally and boy did he get lured into the wrong place for him. He was an easy touch for madam victim.”

Meanwhile, others seemed to not echo the same sentiment, with one saying, “Amber is an abuser, stop making this comparison and get a life,” and another commenting, “You're so bitter and twisted over someone you've never met. It's just tragic. Get a life.”

Meghan remains on the hit list for many a royal enthusiast after she ditched the royal family with husband Prince Harry in 2020, and is being met with more backlash recently owing to her new Spotify podcast Archetypes and a tell-all interview with The Cut.