Friday Sep 02 2022
Prince Charles fought Queen 'harder than ever' upon Princess Diana death

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Prince Charles wanted to be there for late Princess Diana upon her death in Paris.

The Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car accident with boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed was brought home by Prince Charles and her sisters.

It is, however, reported that the decision to bring Diana on a royal flight was something the Queen disapproved.

Journalist Richard Kay reveals that Charles stood up for his ex-wife and urged the Queen to let him use the royal transportation.  

He said: "This was a surprising and brave move. He was an ex-husband, he had no right to be there other than as the father of her sons. Charles wanted to take the royal flight to Paris but the Queen wouldn't allow it. Charles fought harder for Diana than he had ever fought for her in her lifetime."

Diana and Charles filed for divorce in 1996, a year before her passing.

