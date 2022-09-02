 
sports
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Sports Desk

Shahid Afridi tunes in to watch Kohli but taken aback by Suryakumar Yadav's blitz

By
Sports Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

(From left to right) Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, Indias Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. — Twitter/AFP
Cricket fans were stunned by the brilliant batting spell by India's Suryakumar Yadav against the Hong Kong bowlers, who had already strengthened their hold on KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the second match of the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

However, Yadav displayed furious strokesplay as soon as he took the front seat and thanks to him, India managed to score over 50 runs in the last three overs and their total swelled to 192 for 2 at the end of the inning.

Analysing India's performance in a private TV show, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said that he watched just a bit of the India vs Hong Kong match.

He said that he had tuned in to watch Kohli's batting but he was amazed to see Kumar hitting boundaries after one another.

"The way Kumar came, hit a four on the first ball and then to the second. He was just in a positive frame of mind and he had brought the license to not let any ball stop [short of any runs]," Afridi said.

The former Pakistan skipper also praised Suryakumar's body language and confidence while taking singles.

"Body language is very important. You should appear confident even when you are taking a single, defending the ball or hitting a six. And the confidence he showed while hitting those big shots was superb. He entertained the crowd," Hindustan Times quoted Afridi as saying.

