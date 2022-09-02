BTS Jungkook receives heartfelt Birthday message from dancer Teasung

BTS Jungkook received a heartfelt birthday wish from dancer Taesung on Instagram.

On September 1, 2022, Taesung took to Instagram and shared a special message for Jungkook.

Teasung shared a video of their dance routine which compiled several clips of the time they danced together and ended it with a high-five which revealed that they are good friends, as per Koreaboo.

At the end of the post, Teasung also shared Jungkook's live stage performance for PERMISSION TO DANCE.

The post caption read, "Happy Birthday Jungkook."

Jungkook also received birthday wishes from fans all over the globe, including celebrity friends, and his fellow BTS members.

His special birthday gifts from global fans included a light show in Las Vegas and a special birthday feature in Rolling Stone magazine.





Check out the Video:



