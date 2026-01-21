Razzie nominations list The Weeknd, Nicolas Cage among ‘Worst' performers

The Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, have unveiled the nominations for its ceremony set to take place later this year.

Celebrating 46 years, the latest edition has acknowledged “worst” performances by a slew of seasoned talent, including Nicolas Cage and Natalie Portman.

While a few others, like the nods for The Weeknd and Disney’s last live-action version of Snow White, may come as less of a surprise to viewers at home.

Winners for the 46th annual Razzie Awards will be announced on March 14. Check out the full list of nominations down below:

WORST PICTURE

“The Electric State”

“Hurry Up Tomorrow”

“Snow White”

“Star Trek: Section 31”

“War of the Worlds”

WORST ACTOR

Dave Bautista / “In the Lost Lands”

Ice Cube / “War of the Worlds”

Scott Eastwood / “Alarum”

Jared Leto / “Tron: Ares”

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye / “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

WORST ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose / “Love Hurts”

Milla Jovovich / “In the Lost Lands”

Natalie Portman / “Fountain of Youth”

Rebel Wilson / “Bride Hard”

Michelle Yeoh / “Star Trek: Section 31”

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (2025)

“Five Nights at Freddy’s 2”

“Smurfs” (2025)

“Snow White” (2025)

“War of the Worlds” (2025)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Anna Chlumsky / “Bride Hard”

Ema Horvath / “The Strangers: Chapter 2”

Scarlet Rose Stallone / “Gunslingers”

Kacey Rohl / “Star Trek: Section 31”

Isis Valverde / “Alarum”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / “Snow White” (2025)

Nicolas Cage / “Gunslingers”

Stephen Dorff / “Bride Hard”

Greg Kinnear / “Off the Grid”

Sylvester Stallone / “Alarum”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

All Seven Dwarfs / “Snow White” (2025)

James Corden & Rihanna / “Smurfs” (2025)

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / “War of the Worlds” (2025)

Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) / “The Alto Knights”

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

WORST DIRECTOR

Rich Lee / “War of the Worlds” (2025)

Olatunde Osunsanmi / “Star Trek: Section 31”

The Russo Brothers / “The Electric State”

Trey Edward Shults / “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Marc Webb / “Snow White” (2025)

WORST SCREENPLAY