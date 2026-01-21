Victoria Beckham shares light hearted post as Brooklyn attacks 'Brand Beckham'

Brooklyn focused mainly on Lady Beckham in his lengthy statement

Victoria Beckham appeared unfazed by the family drama, as she made her first post since her son Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement.

The Spice Girl shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram Stories to wish her bandmate Emma Bunton a happy 50th birthday, writing 'I love you so much!!'.

She then shared a clip of Emma and the Spice Girls' dancing in the Say You'll Be There video captioned 'happy birthday Baby Kisses xxx'.

David also broke his social media silence, following his wife's lead by sending birthday posts to his former teammates Nicky Butt and Philip Neville.

Despite proudly declaring he was a once a 'mama's boy,' Brooklyn focused mainly on Lady Beckham in his lengthy statement.

Brooklyn announced on Monday that he does 'not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.'

Brooklyn concluded: 'My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.

'Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo op even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations.

'The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.

Victoria has yet to comment on her son's statement on Monday but insiders have revealed that she has been left 'devastated' after taking the brunt in the vicious family fallout.