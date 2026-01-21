Channing Tatum vows to ‘turn the gas up’ on upcoming ‘Magic Mike Live’ gig

Channing Tatum has promised a new amped-up version of the hit stage show, Magic Mike Live!, based on his Magic Mike film series.

Starting in November 2018, the popular live version of the musical film franchise is now heading to New York City.

Created and directed by the Hollywood star, Magic Mike Live! will open at the Copacabana Nightclub.

While discussing the live show’s latest venue, the Step Up alum said that “you’ve got to throw everything at it.”

“We’re going to turn the gas up a little bit and make it a little hotter, just pour some gasoline on it. It’s New York. So you’ve got to throw everything at it,” he told the Associated Press.

While co-director and choreographer Alison Faulk also shared her thoughts on the scheduled performance.

“It’s kind of like a dance spectacular that has a sexy twist, and sexy for us is a lot of things. Sexy is funny. Sexy is athletic. Sexy is smart. So we try to approach the dance with all of those things in mind,” she said.

She further highlighted Magic Mike’s women-centred approach, with the movies and the subsequent shows set in the world of male dancers.

“There’s very few spaces that are made with women in mind,” she continued. “This is made with the woman in mind and making her whole night happy and easier and fun, just to like to take a load off. There’s few places like that.”

Revived for New York by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live! comes to the Big Apple October 8, while an official opening ceremony is scheduled for October 22.