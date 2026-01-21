 
Ashley Tisdale relives nostalgic moment after nearly two decades

'High School Musical' was first premiered in 2006

Geo News Digital Desk
January 21, 2026

Ashley Tisdale French is reunited with her old mates Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman.

The High School Musical reunion happened at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank Calif. The movie was filmed nearly twenty years ago that started the careers of Tisdale, 40, Grabeel, 40 and Coleman, 45.

The American actress and singer posted many photos from the event on her Instagram stories.

Tisdale with Grabeel, who was her on screen brother, and Coleman, who played brainiac Taylor McKessie, posed for a picture on HSM themed carpet.

“Reunited,” Tisdale captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

In another photo, the Phineas and Ferb alum shared a photo of handwritten sign that reads: “HSM 20, EHS” alongside a paw print logo.

In one of the photos, Tisdale was seen trying her pink graduation cap from High School Musical: 3 Senior Year. She writes in the caption: “It still fits!”

"Thank you @disney for this special moment," Tisdale French wrote over a photo from the scene at the event.

Tisdale was accompanied by her daughter, Jupiter Iris French, 4, in the event. The little one, dressed in a bright pink dress, posed for a picture with her mommy in Sharpay's famous pink golf cart from High School Musical 2. "Not Jupiter upstaging me," Tisdale French captioned the post.

