Katie Price hints at new romance as JJ Slater focuses on fitness

Katie Price appeared to be in dating mode after dropping a huge hint following her split from JJ Slater, having previously insisted he wasn't 'husband material.'

The former model, 47, later claimed that she and the Married At First Sight UK star JJ, 31, actually broken up some time ago.

Now it looks like she’s ready to get back into the saddle in the dating world after she took to her Instagram stories to share cryptic messages.

She reposted a story that read: 'One day you’re begging a man for the bare minimum, then suddenly you’re being spoiled by another man who wants nothing more than to worship you.'

The Celebrity Big Brother winner also reposted another post of a couple hugging on a bed.

It said: 'When his masculine energy is so strong that you finally turn from an “independent boss girl” into a playful, carefree woman who says silly things, laugh loudly, wear beautiful outfits, and feel completely at ease because he’s by your side.'

She confirmed her split with JJ on the latest edition of her The Katie Price Show podcast as she admitted: 'I don’t wanna waste my time.'

It comes after Katie posted several reflective messages about soulmates and relationships.

Meanwhile, JJ told his followers that he'd already lost six pounds after joining forces with an online coach, making a fresh start following the end of his relationship with Katie.