Justin Bieber puts Benny Blanco to test with love message to Selena

Justin Bieber appeared to put Benny Blanco to the test after fans noticed the singer “liking” a romantic comment on a his post featuring his ex Selena Gomez.

The Sorry singer may not have said a word, but his latest social media move has spoken volumes amid growing "trouble in paradise" rumours surrounding Selena and her husband, Benny Blanco.

As speculation about the newlywed's relationship intensified last week, the Baby hitmaker reignited drama with a love reaction on a throwback post featuring his former girlfriend.

The timing alone was enough to send fans into a frenzy. Joining the "2026 is the new 2016" trend, first Justin’s wife of over seven years Hailey Bieber shared a photo of herself and him locked in a passionate kiss.

Shortly after, the 31-year-old singer made headlines for revisiting one of his own Instagram posts from 2016, showing Justin and Selena, 33, kissing.

The father of one "liked" a comment under the post, which read, "¡Vivan los noviosss!" (Spanish for "Long live the couple!").

Fans quickly noticed the interaction, causing the post to go viral and sparking renewed speculation among "Jelena" supporters about the status of the Rhode mogul's marriage.

Some users even joked, “He’s taking the ‘2026 is the new 2016’ trend VERY seriously,” while others wrote, “The fact that this is legit is crazy. Hailey Bieber stays embarrassing herself; she should’ve left long ago.”

The attention largely stems from subtle public interactions, body language, and interviews.

Rumours of tension between the Calm Down songstress and the music producer began circulating in December 2025 after fans analysed footage from a Los Angeles Lakers game, where Blanco, 37, appeared to walk ahead of his wife and briefly ignore her outstretched hand.

Additional interview clips and social media videos fueled further speculation, with critics pointing to awkward body language and Benny’s comments that some felt painted the Only Murders in the Building star as insecure.

Celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore also reviewed footage of the pair and noted the same apparent disconnect observed by the public.

Against this context, Justin’s seemingly harmless “like” took on new meaning, especially given the emotional history shared between him and Taylor Swift's close pal.

It appears that while the couple, who exchnaged vows in September 2025, face ongoing “trouble in paradise” rumours, Justin found a moment to stir the pot, subtly reminding fans and perhaps Blanco of his past connection to Selena.