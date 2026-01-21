Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik fans get shocked on baby khai’s transformation

Gigi Hadid finally returned to official social media with her "Claaassic G snail mail."

After more than a month-long hiatus from Instagram, the supermodel shared a carousel, offering a holiday recap and an exciting update about her daughter, Khai Malik.

Gigi, 30, who shares her five-year-old child with former One Direction Zayn Malik, posted new photos with her only baby and revealed that the little one got a hair cut.

"My lil bestie ended the year with the big chop she wanted," the doting mother says about her and Zayn’s daughter.

The series of photos and video showed the mother-daughter duo enjoying a Santa train ride with Khai’s face away from the camera.

Other slides showed a glimpse of "Camp Khai," the daughter playing with Barbie dolls, opening Christmas presents beside the fireplace, cooking in the kitchen with her mom, and sitting in an elevated salon chair while getting her new haircut.

Family members and friends were in awe of how grown-up Khai looks, with one writing, "khai looks sooo big [two red heart emojis] her hair is always looking flawless."

Another commented, "khai is so big already, time flies!!” a third followed, "She’s so grown up."

Gigi’s younger brother Anward Hadid, who briefly dated Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dua Lipa, gushed over his sister, “LOVE YOU SO MUCH BIG SISTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Yolanda chimed in writing, “love you baby.”

Over the holiday season Bella Hadid's elder sister shared her December views, Last jobs (and wigs) of 2025.

"I love getting to put up and sit with my decorations again[heart on fire emoji]— playing dolls & ai," she wrote in her captioned. "Got some additions and organized some old favorites to give Khai’s playroom a Christmas-surprise update! She loved it [loved up and teary eyes emoji]."

“Then I spent the first week of 2026 in the sunshine. Feel very grateful for this life. Sending everyone a warm Happy New Year hug, and wishing you all a year of joy, peace, and fulfillment xG," the Vogue regular added.

Gigi’s update arrived on Tuesday, January 20, the same day Zayn kicked off his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and sent fans into a frenzy with a live performance of his unreleased song Die For Me.