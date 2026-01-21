Zayn Malik makes 'surprising move' at debut solo Las Vegas Residency

Zayn Malik kickstarts his seven-night Las Vegas Residency with 'banger'

Zayn Malik has left his entire fanbase with goosebumps as he made a shocking move at his debut solo Las Vegas Residency.

On January 20, the PILLOWTALK singer took the stage at the Dolby Live at MGM Park to kickstart the most significant gig of his career.

The 33-year-old set the internet on fire as he surprised fans by performing his "unreleased" song live on stage for the first time ever.

Song titled Die My Love, which he has been teasing for quite a few days and has not officially come out, Zayn shared it with the Las Vegas Residency audience, giving them "once in a lifetime" moment.

A video has been shared by Entertainment Weekly in which the former One Direction singer can be seen asking the audience "if they want to hear his new single."

He then immediately started singing the verses of the new soundtrack, setting the stage on fire.

Fans have been pouring in love over the Dusk Till Dawn singer as they believe that the new music is a total “banger.”

One of them wrote, “Damn this song is really good ! Personally I think BANGER!”

Meanwhile, another commented, “I’m so excited for the new album. Can’t wait for it to be released!”

Zayn is set to spread the magic of his voice in his seven-night Las Vegas Residency that continues on January 21, 24, 25, 28, 20 and 31.