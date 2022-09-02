 
sports
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
SDSports desk

PCB slaps fine on Sarfaraz Ahmed for code of conduct violation

By
SDSports desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. — AFP
Sindh’s Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined 30% of match fee for a level 1 breach of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 match against Balochistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Sarfaraz was charged for violating Article 2.3 that reads as, “Use of audible obscenity”. The incident took place in the first innings of the match when he was dismissed.

Since Sarfaraz pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad, there was no need of a formal hearing.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Mohammad Asif and Imtiaz Iqbal, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.

Balochistan, thanks to Shan Masood’s half-century, defeat Sindh by five wickets.

