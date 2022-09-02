Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it

Nicola Peltz reportedly let her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham design a wedding dress for her despite having no intention of actually wearing it on her big day.

The billionaire heiress has issues with the fashion designer as tensions between the two have been visible since Nicola tied the knot with Victoria and David’s son Brooklyn Beckham.

Fans first noticed their strained relationship when both the ladies stopped engaging on each other’s social media posts like they used to before the wedding.

Later reports about the alleged war made way to the media claiming that the feud between the two started when Nicola refused to wear a wedding dress designed by her mom-in-law.

Refuting the allegations, Nicola told Variety, "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."

Now, a source told Daily Mail that Nicola was “always just going to let her design something. But she was never going put that on her. She has too many actually talented designer friends."

"It's like when you have an in-law, and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but you let them cook it anyway. That's exactly what happened. She was never, ever going to wear it."

However, another source with the knowledge of all the drama surrounding the dress, spilled to the outlet that Nicola was considering to wear the dress designed by Posh Spice.

But, a last-minute hitch made the bride change her mind and she switched to a custom-made Valentino Haute Couture.

“Valentino was concerned that they didn't' have enough time to do the dress because Victoria didn't tell the Peltzes that her atelier couldn't make the dress for Nicola until the last minute,” the second source said.



With several sources claiming that the now controversial dress was the real reason of the feud between Nicola and Victoria, other insiders are of the opinion that the war began on the wedding day.

An insider claimed that Nicola was offended when singer and guest at the nuptials, Marc Anthony, gave a gushing speech in honour of the mother of the groom.

Meanwhile, another source said that Nicola actually left the reception “crying her eyes out” when Victoria stole her first dance song with Brooklyn and requested her own mother-son dance.



