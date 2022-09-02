 
sports
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
SDSports desk

Exciting news for cricket fans: Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly to make acting debut

By
SDSports desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Posters of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and former Test cricketer Sourav Ganguly. — Instagram/File
Posters of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and former Test cricketer Sourav Ganguly. — Instagram/File

Indian cricket fans were over the moon after their skipper Rohit Sharma and former Test cricketer Sourav Ganguly shared a poster of their debut film 'Mega Blockbuster' on social media. 

Ganguly, who is the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and Sharma shared the news of their possible acting debut on Instagram.

Related items

"It was fun shooting for it! The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon! [Sic]" the BCCI president captioned the picture of the poster featuring him.

"Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind" wrote Sharma.

Renowned Indian comedian Kapil Sharma first shared the poster of the film 'Mega Blockbuster'.

Followed by Kapil, Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna also shared the poster of the movie featuring themselves.

The trailer of Mega Blockbuster is said to be released on September 4. 



More From Sports:

PSL to be held from February 9 to March 19 next year: PCB

PSL to be held from February 9 to March 19 next year: PCB
Asia Cup: Massive blow to India as Jadeja ruled out before Super 4s

Asia Cup: Massive blow to India as Jadeja ruled out before Super 4s
PCB slaps fine on Sarfaraz Ahmed for code of conduct violation

PCB slaps fine on Sarfaraz Ahmed for code of conduct violation
England announce T20I squad for Pakistan

England announce T20I squad for Pakistan
Shahid Afridi tunes in to watch Kohli but taken aback by Suryakumar Yadav's blitz

Shahid Afridi tunes in to watch Kohli but taken aback by Suryakumar Yadav's blitz
Pak vs HK: Hong Kong's skipper wants 'tips' from Babar Azam

Pak vs HK: Hong Kong's skipper wants 'tips' from Babar Azam
'Confused, terrified': Rohit Sharma 'won't stay captain for too long', Mohammad Hafeez says

'Confused, terrified': Rohit Sharma 'won't stay captain for too long', Mohammad Hafeez says
Asia Cup 2022: No change likely in Pakistan squad against Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2022: No change likely in Pakistan squad against Hong Kong
Omar Khalid bounces back with 75 at World Team Golf Championship in Paris

Omar Khalid bounces back with 75 at World Team Golf Championship in Paris
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to take on Hong Kong in must-win match today

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to take on Hong Kong in must-win match today
Asia Cup 2022: Where to watch Pak vs HK match live?

Asia Cup 2022: Where to watch Pak vs HK match live?
Asia Cup: Match timing, venue of Pak vs HK

Asia Cup: Match timing, venue of Pak vs HK

Latest

view all