Exciting news for cricket fans: Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly to make acting debut

Posters of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and former Test cricketer Sourav Ganguly. — Instagram/File

Indian cricket fans were over the moon after their skipper Rohit Sharma and former Test cricketer Sourav Ganguly shared a poster of their debut film 'Mega Blockbuster' on social media.



Ganguly, who is the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and Sharma shared the news of their possible acting debut on Instagram.

"It was fun shooting for it! The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon! [Sic]" the BCCI president captioned the picture of the poster featuring him.



"Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind" wrote Sharma.



Renowned Indian comedian Kapil Sharma first shared the poster of the film 'Mega Blockbuster'.



Followed by Kapil, Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna also shared the poster of the movie featuring themselves.



The trailer of Mega Blockbuster is said to be released on September 4.









