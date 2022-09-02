 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 02 2022
BBC Asian Journalist comments on Bollywood’s silence over ‘devastating floods’ in Pakistan

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Pakistan has recently been hit by disastrous floods in last few days, leaving more than 33 million people homeless and killing over 1200 per Geo News.

So far, celebrities from across the globe are showing their support to the flood victims and citizens of Pakistan.

However, the BBC Asian Network correspondent Haroon Rashid has expressed his grievance with the A-listers of Bollywood on social media.

On Thursday, Rashid turned to Twitter and said that in the times of catastrophes, he never thought humanity would have any borders.

“I genuinely thought humanity knows no borders but it's telling that hardly any Bollywood stars have posted about the devastating floods in Pakistan - raise awareness, share links, just show sympathy,” he tweeted.

The journalist also added, “They know how popular they are and how much that acknowledgement would mean.”

While commenting on his post, Mahwash Ajaz, a Pakistani journalist, said, “Esp since Pakistanis always speak and talk about Bwood with so much love.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Aly Goni had shared news of the floods on their now-expired Instagram stories. But unfortunately, the biggies of the industry remained silent on this matter.

Meanwhile, American supermodel Bella Hadid and Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan also shared their thoughts on flood situation in Pakistan.

